Joe Bonamassa unveils first official guitar lesson series

Blues rock icon Joe Bonamassa has unveiled his first official guitar lesson series via TrueFire.com.

The sessions are split into two packs: Blues-Rock Masterclass and In The Jam, both of which draw on Bonamassa’s own songs to demonstrate essential techniques.

Blues-Rock Masterclass will explore the inspirations and parts behind a sizeable setlist that includes Blue And Evil, Bridge To Better Days, Dislocated Boy, Happier Times, Last Kiss, Lonesome Road Blues, Dust Bowl, The Ballad of John Henry, Story Of A Quarryman and Django.

The song tutorials are also interspersed with videos exploring the key techniques of Bonamassa’s own heroes, including Eric Clapton and Eric Johnson, alongside concepts like slide playing, lead improvisation and “Nerdville” gear talks.

In The Jam utilizes TrueFire’s multi-track video player to allow you to mix, mute and solo audio/video tracks to jam along with Bonamassa for the aforementioned tracks, complete with synchronized tab and notation.

“We’ll be working with the actual tracks from my studio recordings but I’ve filmed new rhythm and lead guitar parts for all of the songs to make them distinctive and give them more of a live performance vibe,” says Bonamassa.

“You can mix and mute any of the tracks however you wish. You play the rhythm parts and I’ll play lead, or you take the lead and I’ll play rhythm. If you sing or play bass, drums, keys – mute those tracks and jump in the mix with us.”

The new Joe Bonamassa TrueFire courses are available for pre-order now for an introductory rate of $69.99 each.

