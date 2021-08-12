Guitar World teams up with TrueFire to create the ultimate in guitar masterclasses

Guitar World and its sister magazines have teamed up with TrueFire, the world's most comprehensive library of online guitar lessons, to offer 'the best of TrueFire' – six courses (or one bundle) handpicked by the Editors of Guitar World, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.

The result is six comprehensive courses featuring some of the world's best guitar players and educators – Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Matt Schofield, Andy Wood, Oz Noy, Tyler Grant, Josh Smith and many more – handpicked from TrueFire's archive and test-driven by teams from the world's best guitar magazines.

With over 50,000 hours of guitar lessons available on TrueFire, let our experts be your guide to the greatest classes they have to offer and learn from the greatest lessons by Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Matt Schofield, Andy Wood, Oz Noy, Tyler Grant, Josh Smith, Jason Loughlin, Tim Sparks, Corey Congilio, Chris Buono, Jeff Scheetz, Angus Clark, Tim Lerch and James Hogan.

All lessons include multi-angle HD video lessons, video tab sync and fretboard view, plus slow motion and looping (so you can learn and practice at your own speed).

Here's what the courses have to offer:

Born In The USA: The Ultimate Roots-Americana Course

Born In The USA is a collection of TrueFire lessons curated by Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Damian Fanelli. Damian’s selection of lessons from top TrueFire educators gives you the tools you’ll need to switch back and forth with confidence when playing those most American of genres — bluegrass, country, and blues. ”I’ve played a myriad of styles during my decades of guitarism," says Damian, "but what really gives me goosebumps these days is a crafty bluegrass run or country lick that can be incorporated into a rock or blues solo." Damian's course brings you all you need to become a true “inter-genre-ational player".

The Road to Rock: Blues and Country Styles in Rock Playing

Curated by Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario, The Road To Rock is designed to help turn you from player to pro with a smattering of spiced-up rock styles that borrow heavily from blues and country. ”There is no rock without its inextricable connection to blues and country music," says Paul. TrueFire has pulled together some of the world's best instructors to teach this and Paul has road-tested and handpicked their most essential lessons.

The Bridge to Jazz: Jazz Techniques for Blues and Rock Players

Guitar World's Senior Music Editor Jimmy Brown’s selection of lessons from top TrueFire educators is designed for blues and rock players who want to explore and integrate elements of jazz into their playing. ”I’ve always been excited by the sound of harmonically and rhythmically sophisticated music and guitar playing that also embraces the energy and swagger of rock, blues and r&b/funk," says Jimmy. "This collection offers a nice variety of well-presented instruction in straight-ahead jazz and jazz-influenced rock and blues guitar."

Going Outside: Exploring the Borders Between Blues and Jazz

Curated by Guitarist Editor Jamie Dickson, Going Outside compiles everything you need to build on your blues playing and reach jazz nirvana. ”Many guitarists cut their teeth on blues," says Jamie, "but struggle to transition to playing jazz, which demands a fluent grasp of music theory and thorough knowledge of the fretboard." If this sounds like you, take heart - Jamie has compiled some excellent lessons on how to start playing blues in a more sophisticated, harmonically aware way that will start you on the road to playing fully fledged jazz in simple steps.

All-Around Rock: The Rhythm & Riffing Styles of Rock's Greatest Players

Compiled by Total Guitar Editor, Chris Bird, Chris’ selection of lessons from top TrueFire educators is designed to help you take your rock rhythm playing to the next level. ”For most gigging guitarists, rhythm playing is our bread and butter," says Chris. "A blazing solo gives you a moment in the spotlight, but the simple truth is that most of our time is spent playing rhythm. With that in mind, I’ve compiled this selection of lessons for intermediate level players on the rhythm and riffing styles of some of rock’s greatest guitarists."

Creative Blues Performance: The Tastiest Blues Lessons

Creative Blues Performance was compiled by Guitar Techniques Editor Neville Marten. Designed to build on your blues rhythm and lead technique and broaden your breadth of knowledge and ability. It's perfect, says Neville, for adding to your own repertoire of licks and will give you a wealth of 'lightbulb' moments.

