Joe Perry Teases New Gibson Les Paul Signature Guitar

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry took to Twitter earlier this morning to tease his upcoming Les Paul Signature model.

The new instrument, which can be seen in a short video clip posted by the guitarist, sports a Gold Top finish along with a single humbucker in the bridge position and what appears to be a Wilkinson Strat-style tremolo system.

Along with the clip, Perry wrote:

"After working on this guitar with @gibsonguitar for close to 3 years, it is finally here! After several decades of playing many different guitars I think this one represents the nearly impossible task of bringing the best of all of them into this new signature model.’

Gibson has yet to release any official details about the new Perry collaboration, but Guitar World will update the story as details are made available.