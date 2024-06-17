“Sneaky hidden Sustainiac!” Joe Satriani is playing an EVH Striped Series Eruption guitar on the Best of All Worlds tour – but it’s had some surprise mods

By
published

Satch will be tackling various Van Halen eras on the upcoming tour, and it looks like he's crafted a do-it-all Frankenstein replica for the job

Joe Satriani playing his Ibanez signature guitar
(Image credit: Future)

Joe Satriani has all-but-confirmed he’ll be playing an EVH Striped Series '78 Eruption electric guitar on the forthcoming Best of All Worlds tour – but it will be unlike any other EVH guitar you’ve seen before.

Last month, Satch was spotted rehearsing with his new bandmates – Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham – playing an EVH guitar.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.