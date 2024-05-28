“I realized there’s no way to play the Van Halen stuff on my rig – it’s a different animal”: Joe Satriani has seemingly switched out his Ibanez guitars to play Van Halen material on the Best of All Worlds Tour

By
published

Satch is having an amp custom-made for the tour – and now it looks like he's got a new guitar and pedalboard, too

Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images / Daniel Knighton / Ebet Roberts)

Joe Satriani takes tone very seriously. When it was announced he’d be joining Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham for the Best of All Worlds tour this summer, Satch clearly wasn’t content with simply grabbing his Ibanez signature guitar and learning the songs.

The tour is set to include Hagar and Roth-era Van Halen songs, and Satriani has previously explained he's been working with 3rd Power Amps for a custom unit designed to capture Eddie Van Halen’s guitar tone. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.