This edible cake replica of Joe Satriani's Ibanez signature guitar is the tastiest thing we've seen all week

With its vibrant Muscle Car Red finish, double-locking trem and combination of DiMarzio and Sustainiac pickups, Joe Satriani’s JS2480 was arguably the tastiest electric guitar in Ibanez’s JS Series lineup. That is, until Houston’s House of Blues baked Satch an exact replica of the guitar in cake form.

The true-to-size edible six-string was revealed by Satriani on social media yesterday (November 23), first in a photo of him with the cake, then in a video of him making the inaugural slice, before taking a bite out of the whammy bar.

Anyone partial to a spot of The Great American Baking Show will be well aware of the skill of some bakers out there, but this oh-so-sweet Ibanez JS2480 replica, with its mind-boggling attention to detail and even strings, might just take the… cake?

Why the virtuoso received the cake, though, is anyone’s guess; his 66th birthday fell four months ago on July 15. Whatever the reason, we’d wager it was polished off pretty quickly.

Earlier this week, Joe Satriani responded to an alleged slight in Bob Dylan’s new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, in which the songwriting icon talks about the simple genius of Hank Williams’ Your Cheatin’ Heart.

In it, he writes: “Each phrase goes hand in hand with the voice. [But] if Hank was to sing this song and you had somebody like Joe Satriani playing the answer licks to the vocal, like they do in a lot of blues bands, it just wouldn’t work and would be a waste of a great song.”

In masterfully diplomatic fashion, Satriani told Rolling Stone: “Bob Dylan knows my name? I think the great Hank Williams and I could have sorted things out and made some great music together.”

Satch released his 18th studio album, The Elephants of Mars, earlier this year. In an interview with Australian Guitar, he spokes about how he keeps things fresh and exciting so deep into his career.

“All the barriers I want to break are my own,” he said. “I’m still a struggling guitarist. It’s still hard to play guitar – I still have to slow down every day and go, ‘What is wrong with this finger? Has it forgotten its purpose in life!?’ I’ve never felt like I’m as physically gifted as some of my really good buddies, so I work extra hard for that sort of dexterity.”