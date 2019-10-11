Joe Satriani is reissuing Surfing with the Alien – without guitar solos

Joe Satriani’s classic 1987 album Surfing with the Alien went a long way toward crystallizing the Eighties instrumental shred electric guitar movement.

Now, Satch is reissuing the effort as an exclusive release for Record Store Day – with all those classic solos removed.

The double LP will be limited to just 3,500 copies, with one disc featuring the remastered original album and a second disc boasting Stripped – the Backing Track versions of each song.

(Image credit: courtesy of Record Store Day)

The limited edition Surfing with the Alien (just 3,500 copies) will be available for Record Store Day’s Black Friday on November 29. Kramer Pacer guitar sold separately.

For more information, head to the official Record Store Day website.