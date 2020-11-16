Joel Hoekstra announces second solo album, Running Games, and releases new single, Hard to Say Goodbye

Joel Hoekstra – guitarist for Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Guitar World columnist – has announced the second album from his solo project Joel Hoekstra's 13, entitled Running Games.

Featuring an all-star cast of musicians including Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums), Derek Sherinian (keyboards) and Jeff Scott Soto (backing vocals), Running Games looks to pick up where 2015's Dying to Live left off.

The album also includes appearances from a host of session players, including Lenny Castro, Chloe Lowery, Dave Eggar and Katie Kresek.

The announcement comes with the release of the album's first single, Hard to Say Goodbye. Describing the track as "the more melodic sound of the album," Hoekstra goes on: "fans can also look forward to some aggressive tracks."

“Years ago, I released three solo albums of mainly instrumental guitar music,” he says. “With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I am working on something that showcases my production, writing and playing in the genre that I am best known for, which is melodic hard rock.”

Joel Hoekstra's 13's Running Games is set to drop February 12, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the tracklist below.