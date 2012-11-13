John Frusciante Albums to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has announced a slew of vinyl reissues set to be released next month.

The Will To Death, Inside of Emptiness, A Sphere in the Heart of Silence, Curtains, DC EP, The Empyrean and Ataxia I & II will all be reissued on 180-gram, limited-edition vinyl by Record Collection. The releases, which are due out December 11, will also feature a download card for both MP3 and WAV versions of the releases. Pre-orders are now available here.

Frusciante has released two albums already this year, a 5-song EP titled Letur-Lefr and the 9-song LP, PBX.