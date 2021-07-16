John Mayer goes full '80s neo-noir in new Shot in the Dark music video

John Mayer's been a busy man over the last week.

Last Friday, PRS launched a new, Roxy Pink-finished version of his signature guitar, the Silver Sky. Featuring a rosewood fingerboard – complete with a 7.25” radius and the requisite PRS bird inlays – with an alder body, maple neck and a trio of 635JM single coils, it was the same guitar Mayer used in the music video for his song, Last Train Home.

That song, of course, was the lead single from Mayer's new album Sob Rock, which hit shelves and streaming platforms today, July 16.

To herald the album's arrival, Mayer has released a decidedly '80s neo-noir-esque music video for the song Shot in the Dark. You can give it a spin below.

Though powered by some sturdy acoustic strumming (on what looks to be a Martin 000-ECHF Bellezza Nera acoustic guitar), Mayer does manage to squeeze in some tastily funky electric leads on the tune, which takes just as many cues from the '80s as its video.

Indeed, all of Sob Rock wears the loud influence of the '80s on its sleeve – from the booming snares and tropics-by-way-of-the-country-club congas of Last Train Home and the Prince-isms of New Light to the pillowy synths of the ballad Shouldn't Matter but It Does. Heck, even its cover is a throwback.

It's a strange listen for sure, as the Dead & Company frontman and guitar virtuoso shows throughout Sob Rock that his pop hooks are as laser-sharp as ever, while simultaneously keeping his tongue incredibly close to his cheek at all times (there's a yacht-rock power ballad called Why You No Love Me and uh... get a glimpse of that interpretive dancing at the end of the Shot in the Dark video).

If this sounds intriguing and/or exciting to you, you can now stream or purchase the album for yourself on all streaming platforms.