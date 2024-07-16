“I was practicing with it in the dressing room and it was feeling too good to put down”: John Mayer honors Jerry Garcia by performing with a replica Alligator Strat at The Sphere – but says he wasn't ready for its “unbridled fury”

John Mayer Brings Out The Jerry Garcia Alligator Strat - Dead & Company at the Sphere - YouTube Watch On

John Mayer is continuing his gear love-in as part of Dead & Company’s Las Vegas residency at The Sphere.

Having played Jeff Beck’s Strat during a show last month – a fact Joe Bonamassa confirmed – he has now paid homage to Jerry Garcia by sporting a replica of his famous Alligator guitar.

As YouTuber Justin Jeske astutely points out, the guitar was, this time, not the real deal, but a rather convincing Fender Custom Shop reproduction.

Posting an Instagram story before Dead & Company’s July 11 show, Mayer said: “Gonna play this for a couple of tunes tonight... it's a replica. I was practicing with it in the dressing room and it was feeling too good to put down. Don't wanna pull a sneak on ya.”

Jeske also adds that Mayer's PRS Dead Spec Silver Sky mirrors a number of the Alligator's key specs. That includes three vintage-voiced single-coil pickups and a brass-plate Alembic Blaster preamp inspired by Garcia's in-built clean boost. Clearly, Mayer has been chasing a little of the Grateful Dead guitarist's tonal magic.

The eagle-eyed YouTuber also speculates that the guitar has been his green room practice guitar for a little while now, as it was spotted in the background of a photo Train's Scott Underwood posted online, presumably taken in Mayer's green room.

Austin MacNutt with the Fender Jerry Garcia Alligator Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender)

The guitar was seen sitting alongside a rack-mounted Kemper modeling amp and a cab – possibly a Vox – as a practice set up for the guitarist before curtain call. But the replica has proven so good, it's made its way onto The Sphere's futuristic stage.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Replica or not, however, the guitar isn't exactly falling under the budget banner anytime soon. The Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt Jerry Garcia Alligator Stratocaster – to use its Sunday name – is currently listed online for prices ranging from $20,000 to $25,000.

A post shared by Scott Underwood (@scott_underwood_official) A photo posted by on

Mayer used it for I Need a Miracle, the opening song of the night, and tonally, it sounded as supple as they come, practically purring through the song's lead lines.

Though, Mayer later returned to Instagram for some post-match analysis, noting, “I forgot that the output on this guitar is *hot* and my rig wasn't dialed in for the unbridled fury of Jerry's guitar tone.”

Mayer's live rig is perpetually under scrutiny from gear lovers – and gear snobs – and he's been the subject of recent speculation surrounding his amp choice for the residency shows.

Some feared he'd switched to digital amps. But it turns out Mayer has a secret hiding place for his amps as he works around the venue's stringent volume rules.