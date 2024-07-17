“In the Smiths, I used to take 14 guitars out on the road. In The The I’d just take two Strats”: The custom Fender Strat that helped launch Johnny Marr's post-Smiths career is up for auction

The auction also includes Marr's 1980s Mesa/Boogie amplifier rig, which he used during his tenure with English post-punk band The The

Johnny Marr's 1988 Fender American vintage 1962 reissue Stratocaster and 1980s Mesa Boogie amplifier rig are expected to reach $19,500-32,500 and $2,600-5,200 at an upcoming auction.

The Strat, which features an Olympic White finish, maple neck, rosewood fretboard, upgraded EMG pickups and upgraded hardware, is in good condition, despite having a few scuffs from its heavy usage.

