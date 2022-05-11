Johnny Marr teases new ‘Fever Dreams Yellow’ signature Fender Jaguar

Johnny Marr has taken to Instagram to share an image of what appears to be a new finish for his enduringly popular signature Fender Jaguar.

The guitarist has been using a yellow Fender Jaguar throughout his time promoting 2022 solo album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, posting images of the instrument on Instagram as far back as last September.

At that time, it seems its arrival was largely overshadowed thanks to the headline-grabbing nine-pickup Spirit Strat, which featured in the video for the album’s first single Spirit Power Soul.

Since then, the yellow Jaguar has featured in numerous publicity shots, live performances and video recordings. On May 9, Marr then posted an image from a live show alongside the not-so-cryptic hint of a new signature run…

“Fever Dreams Yellow signature Jag,” runs the accompanying comment. “News coming soon. Pic Laura Dean. #fenderguitars #fenderjaguar #johnnyfuckinmarr #feverdreams”

Marr’s signature Jaguar launched in 2012 and remains a popular offering for Fender. The original signature model is based on his 1965 Olympic White model, with a four-position blade selector switch mod and Bareknuckle Johnny Marr pickups.

That model retails for around $2,249 and is part of Fender’s USA-made range. It’s currently available in Olympic White and Metallic KO but has previously been issued in limited run Black, Lake Placid Blue and Sherwood Green finishes.

The Fever Dreams Yellow edition is most likely another limited run finish option, but we also note that 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the Johnny Marr Jag launch, so we wonder if there might be more to it than a simple paint job. Fans have certainly been crying out for more affordable Mexican-made option, for instance...

It looks like we’ll have more news soon, but until then, keep an eye on Marr’s Instagram page, even if it’s just to appreciate Johnny Marr using the hashtag #johnnyfuckinmarr.