Johnny Winter and Aerosmith's Joe Perry Premiere New Song, "Mojo Hand" — Listen

The late Johnny Winter's star-studded new album, Step Back, was released today, September 2, through Megaforce Records.

Below, you can hear a song from the new disc, "Mojo Hand," which features a guest appearance by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. Check it out below (top video) and be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

Step Back features collaborations with an impressive collection of guitarists, including Stray Cats' Brian Setzer, Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Leslie West, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and more.

Which reminds us: You also might want to check out two other songs from the album. There's a searing cover of Elmore James' "I Can't Hold Out (Talk To Me Baby)" that features Ben Harper (LISTEN HERE) and "Where Can You Be," a straight-ahead blues-rocker featuring vocals and guitar by ZZ Top axman Billy Gibbons (LISTEN HERE).

But wait, there's more! We've also thrown in a just-posted-to-YouTube song, "Don't Want No Woman," which features Clapton (middle video). Enjoy both clips, plus a preview video for a film called Johnny Winter: Down and Dirty (bottom video)!

Winter died July 16 at age 70.