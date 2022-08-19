Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn reveals his personal guitar heroes

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn – who plays Warlock-wielding metalhead Eddie Munson – has been discussing his guitar influences and practice regime for the smash-hit show’s fourth season.

Quinn quickly grabbed the attention of metal fans and guitarists, even before the season premiered, after appearing prominently in the trailer.

The subsequent portrayal of Munson belting out Master Of Puppets in the Upside Down (as hoards of demonic beasts descend) has gone down as the needle-drop of the year. Now Munson has been discussing his preparation for the role and his own playing background.

“I listened to Master of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” Quinn tells Metal Hammer (opens in new tab), when asked how he got into the mind of Munson.

“Master of Puppets, as well, Slayer …all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”

In the piece, Quinn reveals he comes from a long line of guitar players, but says it’s “something we’d do as a family. We’re by no means virtuosos, but we all have a go.”

He is also asked to name his personal guitar hero, at which point Quinn picks out some big names. “Jimi Hendrix is an obvious one,” says the actor. "I was always very enamored with him. Nirvana were my first proper band obsession – I was obsessed with Kurt Cobain and had all of his posters in my wall. It’s kind of cliché, but it’s true.”

Quinn’s interview is perhaps the logical conclusion to a whirlwind couple of months that has seen Quinn/Eddie Munson deliver one of the best onscreen electric guitar moments since Marty McFly donned a (historically inaccurate) Gibson ES-345 and become a pop culture phenomenon in the process.

First fans guessed the song before the premier by studying Quinn’s hands, then Metallica went on record saying it was “an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey”, then Quinn got to jam with the metal icons at Lollapalooza and B.C. Rich have even dropped a Stranger Things Eddie Munson Warlock.

To read the full interview with Quinn, check out the latest issue of Metal Hammer (opens in new tab).