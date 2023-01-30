Jane’s Addiction tap Josh Klinghoffer to fill in for Dave Navarro on upcoming live shows

Jane’s Addiction have announced they’ve recruited former Red Hot Chili Peppers electric guitar player Josh Klinghoffer for a string of upcoming live dates.

Klinghoffer, who played with Jane’s Addiction for some shows back in 2022, will once again return to the band’s lineup in place of Dave Navarro, who continues to recover from a particularly strong case of long Covid.

In a statement posted to social media (opens in new tab), the band confirmed Klinghoffer’s temporary appointment, and ended speculation over Navarro’s future role in Jane’s Addiction by affirming he will return only when he’s “healthy and ready."

“We'd like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane's shows,” the band wrote. “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready.

“For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon.

“We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd odd years. You know, we're going to keep throwing down for you.”

Klinghoffer is the second guitarist to fill in for Navarro in recent months, after Queens of the Stone Age axeman Troy Van Leeuwen took up the role for the band's North American tour last fall.

Last November, Klinghoffer added to his impressive resume of live and session credits by joining Jane's for a handful of live dates – including a cameo at the group’s show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

Navarro continues to be absent from Jane’s Addiction activities after he announced back in May 2022 that he has been battling a case of long Covid – a condition that sees viral and other symptoms remain after the illness itself has gone.

The Jane’s Addiction guitarist has been battling the condition since December 2021, and told fans early last year that “nobody knows how long” it will be before he is fit to play and tour again.

As such, Klinghoffer will see action across plenty of dates in March, with Jane’s Addiction set to perform on eight nights across the duration of the month.

The short stint is set to commence on March 5 at the Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California, and will conclude at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo. Head over to Jane’s Addiction’s website (opens in new tab) for a full list of dates.

It's Klinghoffer's latest high-profile fill-in role with a legendary '90s alt-rock band, after the guitarist was recruited to the ranks of Pearl Jam as a touring guitarist in 2021.