Dave Navarro opens up on his six-month battle with “long Covid”

Dave Navarro has revealed he’s been battling with “long Covid” for the past six months – a condition that sees viral and other symptoms remain after the illness itself has gone.

Writing on social media, the Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared he’s “been sick since December”, and said that “nobody knows how long” it will be before he is fully fit again.

The message comes less than two weeks after Jane’s Addiction were forced to pull out of their appearance at this year’s Welcome To Rockville festival as a result of Navarro’s recurring health issues.

Navarro wrote, “So yeah, I’m one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone,” he continued. “The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative.

“That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I’ll be okay, just don’t know when.

“Anyway, thanks for listening and don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point.

“There’s really no more to say on the matter so I’d appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I’m just so tired of talking about this, I’m sure you can imagine.”

According to the CDC (opens in new tab), long Covid – or post-Covid – is the continuation of a “wide range of symptoms that can last more than four weeks or even months after the infection”.

“Most patients’ symptoms slowly improve with time,” a statement on the CDC website states. “However, for some people, post-COVID conditions may last months, and potentially years, after COVID-19 illness.”

Jane's Addiction are set to hit the road with The Smashing Pumpkins for a North American tour later this year, which will kick off in early October.