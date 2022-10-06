Troy Van Leeuwen is filling in for Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction's current North American tour

By Jackson Maxwell
Navarro has been battling a nasty case of long Covid since last December

Over the weekend (October 2), Jane’s Addiction kicked off their fall North American tour with the Smashing Pumpkins with a show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Intriguingly, the band's lineup included – for the first time in over a decade – founding bass guitar player Eric Avery. Even more notable, though, was the absence of electric guitar ace Dave Navarro, who's been battling a nasty case of "long Covid" since last December.

In his place, Jane's have drafted longtime Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. You can see fan-filmed footage of Van Leeuwen playing Three Days with the band – during their October 3 show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas – below.

“When we booked this tour and Dave was sick, we didn’t know he’d take this long, to be honest with you,” Jane's frontman Perry Farrell said in a statement to Rolling Stone (opens in new tab) about the decision to enlist Van Leeuwen. “You have to be able to adapt. I really do have to consider everybody on the crew and their families. They have mouths to feed, and they haven’t had a paycheck in almost two years.

“I wish I could have waited longer for Dave. Maybe he will call me in a week and say, ‘I’m good to go.’ And what could happen is, he could just slide right next to Troy.”

Earlier this year, Navarro's ongoing illness forced Jane’s Addiction to pull out of a scheduled performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. In their place, Farrell reunited his post-Jane’s Addiction band, Porno For Pyros, for their first full performance in 26 years.

Smashing Pumpkins, for their part, debuted two new songsNeophyte and Harmageddon – on the first night of their tour with Jane's.

For a full list of Jane's Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins North American dates, and tickets for the shows, visit the bands' respective (opens in new tab) websites (opens in new tab).

