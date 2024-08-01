“Nails Eddie’s classic tone – complete with a worn-in relic’d finish”: EVH drops three new variants of the “civilian” Frankenstein Relic – including a Silverburst version

The latest high-spec tribute to Eddie Van Halen’s Frankenstein ditches the stripes and comes in blue, silver and sunburst finishes for a limited time only

EVH Limited Edition Frankenstein Relic Series in Sunburst, Blueburst and Silverburst
(Image credit: EVH Gear)

Last year, EVH broke from Frankenstein tradition by offering Eddie Van Halen’s most iconic electric guitar in flat, relic’d, “civilian” colorways – red, white and black, essentially deconstructing the striped colors of the original Frankie. Now the company has branched out even further with three limited-edition finishes that depart from the stripes lineage altogether.

For 2024, EVH has unveiled three fresh looks for its stripped-back shredder: Vintage Sunburst, Blueburst and – our particular favorite – Silverburst. If Adam Jones and Bill Kelliher ever joined the SuperStrat army, this is what they’d be playing.

EVH Limited Edition Frankenstein Relic Series in Silverburst
EVH Limited Edition Frankenstein Relic Series in Silverburst(Image credit: EVH Gear)

