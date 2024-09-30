“If the company won't step up, the forums will”: After she was revealed as a potential Pantera guitarist, Kramer offered Kayla Kent a guitar – but when it turned down her ideas, a Kramer fan group built it instead

By
published

Kent has been playing a rare JK8000 for most of her career, but when Kramer said it couldn't build her a backup, a fan forum stepped in to make her dream guitar a reality

Kayla Kent fan-made signature Kramer
(Image credit: Kayla Kent YouTube)

A Kramer fan forum has built Kayla Kent a custom electric guitar after the company itself turned down the YouTuber's ideas when it offered her a guitar.

The JK8000 is the only Kramer model that has been officially made with a star body and a reverse hockey stick headstock. They were built in the 1980s and have since become extremely rare.

