A complete rundown of the guitar gear Zakk Wylde has been using with Pantera

“I’d say 95 percent of Zakk’s rig with Pantera is what he records and tours with all the time,” says Stephen Murillo, Zakk Wylde’s longtime guitar tech.

“Zakk has a signature sound, and everyone knows it. So wherever he goes, that’s what he brings. When you see him live, he gives you exactly what you’re expecting.”

Here’s the gear Wylde has been using for the Pantera shows so far:

Two 100-watt Wylde Audio tube heads (one black vinyl, one white) running in stereo via an MXR ZW38 Black Label Chorus

4x12 cabinets with Electro-Voice EVM12L Black Label speakers

Shure Axient wireless system

Pedals on Zakk’s pedalboard : Dunlop ZW45 Zakk Wylde Wah pedal, Dunlop ZW357 Zakk Wylde Rotovibe, MXR ZW90 Zakk Wylde Phase, MXR ZW44 Zakk Wylde Overdrive and MXR Carbon Copy Delay pedal

Pedals being used specifically for the Pantera shows: DigiTech Whammy, Dunlop MXR EVH117 Flanger and two MXR Smart Gates

DigiTech Whammy, Dunlop MXR EVH117 Flanger and two MXR Smart Gates Electric guitars : Wylde Audio models tuned to C# (low to high: C#, F#, B, E, G#, C#) with EMG 81/85 pickups and a Floyd Rose

Strings: Dunlop .10 -.52 (.10, .13, .17, .32, .42, .52)

“Zakk controls all the pedals on his board,” Murillo says. “The MXR EVH Flanger sits on the rig, and Grady likes to use that during flourishes and divebombs. It’s an amazing sound when you hit it just right; it sounds like a growling tiger.

“The Whammy sits near the rig, just after all the other pedals, and we – Grady and I – operate that one for him. The only other change we’ve made is we needed to implement noise gates, because the very stop-start style of Dimebag warrants it.”

As for working alongside longtime Dimebag Darrell tech Grady Champion?

“It’s been lovely,” Murillo says. “Grady is a really special guy. He’s really welcoming, selfless and helpful. He brings a lot to the table with his knowledge and experience – plus the whole Pantera vibe itself, as it quite literally lives within him.

“When we’re working together, I’m just trying to receive and absorb the kind of energy he brings. He’s all in to make the show a success, no matter what.”