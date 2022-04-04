Keeley’s ‘Altered History’ is a new hand-modded take on That Pedal Show’s D&M Drive

Pedal maestro Robert Keeley has announced a custom shop ‘Altered History’ edition of the D&M Drive.

The original box was created in collaboration with YouTube channel That Pedal Show and won several awards upon its release back in 2017. Now the Altered History edition gives players the chance to purchase a limited-edition take on the pedal, which has been hand-modded (and signed) by Robert Keeley.

“I wanted to make a few changes, mods if you will, but I didn’t really want to change it that much, after all, it is an amazing tone machine as it stands,” explains Keeley.

“I simply wanted to reduce the output volume taper of the Boost (Klone) side and I also wanted to nudge the maximum gain of the Drive (O.C.D.) upwards… Largely the sounds will be identical, just at different settings on the pedal.”

(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

The pedal has also been given a considerable external overhaul, with new Cuneiform artwork depicting Ereshkigal (the queen of the night, or underworld, in Mesopotamian mythology).

The image seems to be based on this 4,000 year old clay relief, currently residing in the British Museum in London (of course!). Special mention should go to Dan and Mick of That Pedal Show’s cameo depiction as Ereshkigal’s lions.

The enclosures also feature UV-printed backplates and there are some shiny new aluminum knobs to round things off.

The original D&M Drive pedal combined two effects, Drive and Boost, into one box. The Boost is described as a “mid-range clarifier” for smooth saturation, while the Drive side can serve any purpose from “flat honest overdrive… to searing hot lead work.”

The two sides can be engaged by independent footswitches and you can toggle their order in the chain, should you wish to stack them.

The Keeley Electronics Altered History D&M Drive retails for $259. For more information, head to Keeley Electronics.