Keep your playing fresh with 6 killer Prime Day deals on guitar accessories

If you didn’t want to shell out the big bucks on a new guitar this Prime Day but still want to catch the odd bargain or two, then now’s your chance. We’ve rounded up the six best guitar accessory deals this Prime Day for your perusal - with 100 D’Addario guitar picks from only $22.38 to $113 off a Shure guitar wireless system , among others.

Getting great deals on guitar accessories is a real win-win situation. You can get loads of cool stuff for not much money, and it can sometimes inspire new playing styles, techniques, or even just a new song idea or two. We love accessories here at Guitar World – any excuse to buy something fun and mess around on guitars is good enough for us. Let’s get to it!

D'Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound: was $16.99, now $9.99

3 sets of your finest D’Addario 10-46 strings please, barkeep. This is the famous string co's best-selling set, and one of the most versatile picks for players of all genres. 3 sets will keep you going for a little while, and you can also grab 3 sets of 9’s or 3 sets of 11’s on the same deal. Neat, eh? View Deal

Fender FT-2 Clip-on Tuner: Was $29.99, now $16.99

Although not the most exciting purchase you can make on Prime Day, every guitarist with a shred of self-awareness needs a good tuner. Not only super handy for quick and easy tuning, this Fender FT-2 Clip-on tuner is currently only $16.99 on Amazon, right now. View Deal

Boss Ultimate Guitar Care Kit: Was $69.99, now $29.99

Providing guitarists and bassists with everything they need to keep their instruments in perfect working order, the BOSS Ultimate Guitar Care Kit includes a cable, tuner, string-winder, detailing spray and cloth, a strap and some picks. Musician’s Friend has even knocked off 57%, making this deal one of our faves. Could you want any more? View Deal

100 D'Addario Pearl Celluloid Picks: from $22.38

Again, not the most glamorous of purchases, but a very important one, nonetheless. Stock up on 100 picks today and, not only will you pay as little as 22 cents per pick, but you also won't need to buy any more for a seriously long time! You'll also clog up your washer, but that's besides the point. Available in green, blue or assorted colours, and your choice of light, medium, heavy or extra heavy gauges. View Deal

GLS Audio 20ft Tweed Cable: Was $21.44, now $16.49

Go on, treat yourself to a new cable! This killer 20ft tweed strap from GLS is durable, high quality and looks great - and for only $16.49 on Amazon, we'd recommend you take advantage of that healthy discount while you can.View Deal