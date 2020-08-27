Kemper introduces an Acoustic Simulator and raft of other effects in new Profiler update

Kemper has announced OS 7.5 for its Profiler amp modeler, which adds a host of new effects, including an Acoustic Simulator, Phase Widener, Delay Widener and Auto Swell.

The Acoustic Simulator allows players to simply stomp to switch their electric amp profile to a simulated acoustic, with parameters for Pickup, Body, Bronze and Sparkle – Kemper isn’t promising perfect results, but sounds that are good enough to leave your acoustic at home if you only need it for one or two songs.

Players can enhance their sound with the Phase Widener and Delay Widener: the former creates a stereo signal from a mono signal without coloration; the latter can be used on an existing stereo signal to create a thicker sound via a very short delay.

Auto Swell, meanwhile, is a dynamically triggered volume pedal-style swell, with controls for Swell Rate and a built-in compressor, which shapes the decay.

Other new features include low-cut and high-cut filters for outputs, and the ability for a Profiler to run as a slave to an external clock.

Kemper Rig Manager Version 3.0 has also been announced, promising “next-level library management and detailed rig-editing features”.

All these new features are available to download for free for Kemper users.

For more information, head over to Kemper Amps.