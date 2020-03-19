Kemper launches its “ultimate cabinet solution” for Profiler players with the new Kabinet and Kone

Kemper has unveiled two new cab options for its Profiler guitar amp – the Kemper Kabinet and Kemper Kone replacement speaker.

The Kabinet and Kone offer guitarists the choice of 19 different speaker imprints, for use with Kemper Profiler PowerRack and PowerHead amps.

The Kabinet combines the Kone loudspeaker and Kemper-developed speaker tone mining technology, making it possible to digitally “imprint” various speaker characteristics onto one single cabinet.

The Kone, meanwhile, is a 12-inch speaker designed in conjunction with Celestion, and features a full-range sound that “carries a distinct guitar speaker character.” There are also Sweetening and Directivity parameters for detailed adjustment.

The 19 imprints offer classic speaker sounds from Celestion and other brands, with the potential for more imprints included in future software updates.

The Kabinet can be driven by a Profiler PowerHead or PowerRack, as well as via an external power amp. In the latter configuration, two Kabinets can be driven in stereo.

Additionally, the Kone is available as a replacement speaker for existing guitar cabinets, as a single unit and two- and four-speaker sets for 2x12 and 4x12 cabs.

The Kabinet is available for $480 and the Kone for $180. For more information, head to Kemper.