KHDK and Nergal launch LCFR: The Second Coming, a "more brutal" take on the Behemoth man's signature overdrive/boost pedal

After launching the LCFR overdrive/boost pedal in collaboration with Behemoth’s Adam “Nergal” Darski last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the stompbox’s second iteration, LCFR: The Second Coming.

Featuring an updated aesthetic, swapping the original’s black-and-bronze chassis for a white-and-bronze color scheme and a new logo on its front face, LCFR: The Second Coming is touted as a cursed box from Hell tailored for an “aggressive, demonic high-gain sound”.

Like its predecessor, LCFR: The Second Coming sports a simple-to-grasp control layout, with Gain, Volume, Bass and Treble pots – which, incidentally, have been given Latin names this time around: Ignis, Summa, Nox and Lux, respectively.

Building on the first edition, however, The Second Coming adds Sulfur – a mid-frequency cut/boost control for greater versatility and tonal control.

“I wanted KHDK to create LCFR: The Second Coming as a more brutal version of the first and KHDK made it more diabolic than ever,” says Nergal.

“Fine-tuned with yours and Nergal's input based on the first edition, The Second Coming is a state-of-the-art piece of audio engineering that even its namesake, The Lord of Darkness, would be proud to plug in,” adds KHDK.

LCFR: The Second Coming boasts a true-bypass stomp switch, while the pedal can either be connected to either a nine or 18V negative power supply – KHDK recommends using 18 volts for a louder output and cleaner sound – or with a fresh alkaline battery.

Available now and priced at $249, LCFR: The Second Coming is limited to only 333 units worldwide, and comes with a certificate signed by Nergal himself. For more information, head to KHDK Electronics (opens in new tab).

In another collaboration, this time a little more bizarre, KHDK and Nergal have partnered with award-winning Belgian chef Yves Aerts for an exclusive run of chocolate bars, designed to complement LCFR: The Second Coming. Yes, really.

“With pronounced milky, creamy, caramelly and vanilla notes that are in perfect balance, it is the perfect complement to balance out the raw force LCFR the pedal,” KHDK says, adding: “Hell tastes like creamy vanilla.” If you say so, KHDK.