KHDK and Trivium join forces once again for the In Waves clean boost pedal

Last June, KHDK Electronics and Trivium teamed up to create the Ascendency overdrive pedal.

Now, less than a year later, the company has unveiled the In Waves clean boost pedal, a colorful stompbox that KHDK created with the help of Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu.

Similar in looks to the Ascendency, and named in honor of Trivium's 2011 album, In Waves, the pedal is advertised by KHDK as its "most insane clean boost" ever. Its control layout is fairly simple, with knobs for boost, treble and bass, and a Tight switch right in the middle of the three knobs.

Boost controls the output volume, with the max setting giving volume that KHDK warns is "Seriously. Loud." The bass and treble knobs, meanwhile, are fairly self-explanatory, with a clockwise twist boosting them, counter-clockwise cutting them, and noon leaving them neutral.

The Tight switch controls the amount of low end in the preamp section, with the up position boosting the bass response. The Tight switch, KHDK says, is especially useful for those who've tuned their guitars down, but want to preserve clarity and string definition.

The KHDK Electronics In Waves pedal is true bypass, runs on 9-18V power, and is available starting tomorrow (March 11) – in a limited run of 333 pieces worldwide – for $249. Each pedal comes with a certificate signed by Heafy and Beaulieu.

For more info on the pedal, visit KHDK Electronics.