Killswitch Engage Announce April Release for New Album, 'Disarm the Descent'

Massachusetts-based metal band Killswitch Engage have set Disarm the Descent as the title for their upcoming sixth studio album. It will be the first album to feature vocalist Jesse Leach since 2002's Alive or Just Breathing.

"It is with a grateful spirit that we prepare for this record's release," Leach said in a press statement. "From the music, to the lyrics, to the artwork, we are all proud of what we have accomplished. To me this is by far my best vocal performance, much thanks to Adam's guidance and faith in my abilities. I am very grateful to be where I am in life, back in an amazing band with a record we are all excited for the world to hear. Thanks to all the fans for their warm welcome back and their undying love for Killswitch Engage."

The first single from the album, the aptly titled "In Due Time," is due out February 5.

Disarm the Descent is out April 2 on Roadrunner Records.

Track Listing: