Dunlop releases Kirk Hammett's second signature Cry Baby Wah, the KH95X

Inspired by the Metallica guitarist's Ouija ESP, the KH95X delivers all of Hammett's signature wah tones in a purple sparkle enclosure

Back in March, Metallica electric guitar hero Kirk Hammett announced that he had developed another signature Cry Baby wah pedal with Dunlop – his second overall.

On April 1, Dunlop released a limited-edition, autographed version of the pedal, but now, the KH95X has been released – in all its sparkling purple glory – to the general public.

“I always feel a great energy when I play my purple sparkle Ouija guitar,” Hammett says. “I thought it would make a killer, sonically spiritual connection to have a pedal with that same outwards vibe.”

The premise of the unit is pretty simple – all the wah-tastic tones of Hammett's previous signature Cry Baby, the KH95, with a gold-embossed logo on the footswitch and fitted into a sparkling purple enclosure. Dunlop says it provides an "arresting" midrange wail plus a thick top end that's perfect for leads of the metal persuasion.

Hammett is only the third guitarist to ever be honored with a second signature Cry Baby – the other two being Jimi Hendrix and Slash. The KH95X is also the second signature Cry Baby that Dunlop has released this year, following the February release of funk guitar legend Leo Nocentelli's Mardi Gras Cry Baby.

The Dunlop KH95X Kirk Hammett Collection Cry Baby Wah pedal is available now for $199.

For more info on the pedal, visit Dunlop.

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.