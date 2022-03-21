Kirk Hammett confirms his second signature Dunlop Cry Baby Wah is on the way

Kirk Hammett has announced he has another signature Dunlop Cry Baby wah pedal in the works.

The Metallica electric guitar star confirmed the news on social media and, while details are pretty slim, he revealed his new piece of pedalboard kit will be available on April 1.

Sporting a striking purple colorway akin to his Ouija guitar, the Cry Baby – which Hammett labels a spiritual sibling to his sparkly six-string – will be released as a signed limited-edition unit, and arrives with a sleek, gold-embossed logo on the footswitch.

It will be the wah titan's second signature Cry Baby pedal – following the release of the Dunlop KH95 – making him the third Dunlop artist to receive a sophomore wah pedal. The first is Jimi Hendrix, with JH1D and 70th Anniversary Tribute Series models, followed by Slash, who currently has the SW96 and SC95 to his name.

“Here it is!” wrote Hammett, whose soloing always boasts a healthy dose wah action. “Some of you guessed it immediately, but I am so proud to be working with Dunlop on this pedal.

“I always feel a great energy when I play my purple sparkle Ouija guitar,” he continued. “I thought it would make a killer sonically spiritual connection, to have a pedal with that same outwards vibe. We’ve got a limited number of signed pedals hitting on April 1, 2022.”

That’s all we’ve got to go on at the moment. However, since the pedal’s arrival is just over a week away, we expect more information to be making its way onto the internet in the coming days.

It’s the latest signature unit to leave the Dunlop factory in recent months, after the company unveiled arguably its most dazzling Cry Baby variant yet, the Leo Nocentelli Mardi Gras pedal.