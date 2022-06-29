Watch "Kirk Hammett" and "Marty Friedman" shred Mötley Crüe's Dr. Feelgood in blockbuster TikTok guitar battle

Though the high-impact sound of Mötley Crüe's many-times-platinum 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood, was what ultimately inspired (opens in new tab) Metallica to hire Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock to produce their even-more-times-platinum 1991 self-titled effort, it's difficult to imagine the Bay Area quartet jamming on one of the glam metal landmark's tracks.

More difficult still is imagining Metallica's lead electric guitar ace, Kirk Hammett, finally settling his band's often-rocky relationship with fellow thrash pioneers Megadeth via a guitar duel – over a Mötley Crüe song, no less – with the latter band's former lead axeman, Marty Friedman.

It's that very improbability though, that makes the TikTok below – created by San Diego-based guitarist Kyle Norris – such an enjoyable watch.

Officiated by Crüe guitarist "Mick Mars" (also Norris in costume), the video shows Norris don a pair of wigs and true-to-life outfits to approximate the looks of the metal guitar legends.

Though he uses a pair of PRS Custom 24s, rather than Hammett and Friedman's usual respective signature ESP and Jackson models, Norris manages to nail both guitarist's signature soloing styles, too.

Norris doesn't tape his picking hand, and there's no wah pedal in sight, but his take on Hammett's fleet-fingered, blues-influenced leads is otherwise commendably accurate. Likewise with his recreation of Friedman's more internationally-flavored, technical and always-dazzling lead breaks.

So, who won? The video's comments seem to lead "Friedman"'s way, but the jury's out on our end...

For more of Norris's videos – among them a fantastic simulated guitar duel between (opens in new tab) Eddie Van Halen and Dimebag Darrell – visit his TikTok page (opens in new tab).