Kiss at War: “The Gloves Are Off” Between Frehley and Simmons

Ace Frehley has hit back after Gene Simmons’ scathing rejection of him ever rejoining Kiss...

Frehley isn’t happy about claims from Kiss main man Gene Simmons that he was fired “three times” and wouldn’t be welcome to join them full time on their upcoming End of the Road tour, hitting back with claims that Simmons is a “sex addict” and that he “groped my wife."

In an exclusive Guitar World interview Gene Simmons flatly put an end to any hopes of Ace Frehley and Peter Criss joining the band for the duration of their latest ‘last tour.' “Would we welcome Ace or Peter to jump up onstage for a song or two? Of course. Could we depend on either Ace or Peter to do a full set night after night? Not on your fucking life,” Simmons said.

His reasoning? “So life doesn’t give you three chances. You get one chance. But Ace and Peter have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band — fired — three times. For bad behavior, being unprofessional… all the clichés are clichés. So the only reason Ace and Peter were let go the first time, and then the second time and then the third time, is that they weren’t carrying their load.

"You can’t be in a car with two flat tires. It’s not going to go anywhere. It’s your responsibility to change the fucking tires so that the whole car doesn’t stop. It’s nothing personal. So the short answer is we’d love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don’t, it’s not going to be because of us. But they’re never going to be in Kiss again.”

Ouch.

You can read Frehley's full statement, via his Facebook page, below.

My Reaction to Gene’s Post Today

…Gene, your memory is really incorrect!…I was NEVER FIRED from KISS, I quit twice (not 3-times) of my own free will, because you and Paul are control freaks, untrustworthy and were too difficult to work with!

…Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12-years sober you're still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole nights show! Well that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of “The Ace Frehley Band” to you and Paul’s dismay!

…I’m also the most successful solo artist to come out of the original KISS lineup , and proud of it!…You and Paul have tried to derail my solo career multiple times over the years unsuccessfully.

…I’ve tried to be nice and friendly by inviting you and Paul to perform on my past albums for eOne Music, give each of you guys one of my prized Gibson Les Paul 59’ models, but today’s comments have made me realize you’re just an asshole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple Women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!

…The icing on the cake was when you groped my wife and propositioned her in Los Angeles at the Capitol Records building behind my back, when I was trying to help you out at one of your “Vault Experiences” which I only found out about several weeks later…she was planning on pursuing a suit against you, but I told her to call it off!!!

…Well now the gloves are off after your terrible comments today and I’m thinking that this really may be “The End Of The Road Tour” for you guys!!!

….Without a complete and heartfelt apology, an offer to give me my old job back, and removing Tommy from the Throne that I created… THE SHIT WILL HIT THE FAN AND THEY’LL BE NO STOPPING IT-IT’S ON!!!