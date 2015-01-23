Kiss Guitarist Tommy Thayer to Perform with Steel Panther at NAMMJAM 2015

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer will perform with headliner Steel Panther at NAMMJAM 2015.

NAMMJAM 2015 is considered "the hottest ticket at NAMM." Now in its sixth year, this invitation-only party will take place Friday, January 23, beginning 6 p.m. at the Grove of Anaheim.

Presented by DELVE TEXAS and sponsored by EPIPHONE GUITARS, MONSTER ENERGY, AFFLICTION, CORONA LIGHT, FX GROUP, NEWTEK, GUITAR WORLD MAGAZINE, SIT STRINGS, KRAMER GUITARS, BAND GEAR and GOTHAM STANDS, NAMMJAM 2015 will be a rocking evening of music, fashion and camaraderie.

Performances at NAMMJAM 2015 will include:

· STEEL PANTHER - the American glam metal band whose profane, funny and all rock-n-roll

satirical send-up has made them legends in their own time.

· HARDCORE SUPERSTAR - the Swedish sleaze rockers have been together since 1997

with three #1 hits on the Sweden music charts. This will be their first U.S. performance

in ten years!

· OTHERWISE - blending plaintive post-grunge and driving, alternative hard rock, the

Las Vegas quintet have three hit singles.

· NICK COLIONNE - combining jazz, R & B, blues and funk, his unmistakable sound and

vibe is instantly recognizable as he takes the guitar to unexpected places.

· AFFLICTION FASHION SHOW BY JONNY COFFIN - highlighting America's premier,

rock-n-roll lifestyle clothing brand, AFFLICTION, this high-energy fashion show is always

an eye-catching treat.

In the spirit of supporting the next generation of aspiring rockers and young music industry creatives, DELVE TEXAS has organized a silent auction to be held at NAMMJAM 2015 benefiting the HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION. NAMMJAM 2015 attendees will have the opportunity to bid on autographed guitars from EPIPHONE and KRAMER GUITARS; autographed items donated by CHRIS ADLER (LAMB OF GOD); photographic prints of DIMEBAG DARRELL and ZAKK WYLDE taken and donated by legendary photographer, CHAD LEE; and numerous other memorabilia donated by music industry notables.

NAMM SHOW attendees who would like an opportunity to obtain a ticket* to attend NAMMJAM 2015 should visit the DELVE TEXAS booth 4130 Thursday, January 22, by 4 p.m. or Friday, January 23, by 2 p.m.. *First come, first served and while supplies last.