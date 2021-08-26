KK’s Priest want you to Raise Your Fists to their new single

Legendary Flying V wrangler K.K. Downing recently said that one of the main goals of his new band, KK's Priest, is to "keep the music alive.” By "the music," Downing meant the recipe of harmonized electric guitar leads, relentless tempos and anthemic choruses perfected by himself and his former bandmates in Judas Priest, one of heavy metal's pioneering and most influential bands.

On their new single, the appropriately titled Raise Your Fists, KK’s Priest seem primed to do exactly that. A rabble-rousing call to arms packed with all of the aforementioned musical ingredients, the hard-rockin' number seems destined to be a post-COVID crowd-pleaser – which is exactly what Downing intended it to be.

“This video is emblematic of what you can expect to experience when the band hits the road," Downing said of in a statement. "This song totally rejoices in everything rock and metal, and is a clear indication that the band is raring to go, so get ready to 'raise your fists' with us when we hit the road.”

You can check out all the action in the song's video above.

(Image credit: EX1 Records)

Raise Your Fists – like its predecessors Hellfire Thunderbolt, Sermons Of The Sinner and Brothers Of The Road – comes from KK’s Priest's forthcoming debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner.

Set for an October 1 release via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records, Sermons Of The Sinner features – along with Downing on guitar – fellow Judas Priest alum Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens on vocals, plus guitarist A.J. Mills, bassist Tony Newton and drummer Sean Elg.

You can preorder the album right here.