KK’s Priest deploy dual Gibson Flying Vs in new single Brothers of the Road

KK’s Priest have unveiled new track Brothers Of The Road, the latest cut from their forthcoming album Sermons Of The Sinner.

The band, formed by former Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens, put out the their debut track Hellfire Thunderbolt back in May and followed-up with title track Sermons Of The Sinner in June.

All three videos have seen Downing championing the V-shape that was synonymous with his tenure in Priest.

However, in the latest promo, he appears to be using a red Gibson Flying V – tipping the cap to the iconic instrument he auctioned off in 2018 for $189,000 and which featured on the likes of British Steel and Hell Bent For Leather.

It’s not the same guitar - it looks newer and has a vibrato - but it’s a reference fans will appreciate and the first time we’ve seen him without the KxK signature he’s used in other videos.

(Image credit: EX1 Records)

KK's Priest's debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, is due out 20 August, 2021 and available to pre-save or pre-order now.