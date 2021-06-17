KK's Priest bring scorching six-string leads and pounding palm-muted fury with new single, Sermons of the Sinner

KK's Priest – the band composed of former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing and vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens – have unleashed the title track from their forthcoming debut record, Sermons of the Sinner.

The song is the album's second single after Hellfire Thunderbolt, and features Downing's blistering guitar work in plentiful supply, with no shortage of thunderous palm-muted riffs and scorching, wah-drenched leads across its thrash-infused classic metal arrangement. Watch the accompanying music video below.

In addition to Downing and Owens, KK's Priest features guitarist AJ Mills, bassist Tony Newton and drummer Sean Elg. Les Binks – who played with Judas Priest from 1977 to 1979 – and is also set to make special guest live appearances when KK's Priest tours.

“The song and title track Sermons of the Sinner epitomizes the whole album in one song,” explains Downing. “It is all-encompassing with its tribute to the history of our beloved genre of music, while updating the details for today's audience.

“In the song and video we not only extend our humble gratitude to loyal fans of classic rock and metal, but also present a subtle warning about the future of the genre.

“We are very hopeful that Sermons of the Sinner will inspire young and older musicians alike to pick up their instruments and keep alive the rock music that so many of us have become a part of, and that has become such a part of us.”

Sermons of the Sinner is out August 20 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Pre-order is available now. Check out the album's full tracklisting below.

Incarnation Hellfire Thunderbolt Sermons of the Sinner Sacerdote Y Diablo Raise Your Fists Brothers of the Road Metal Through and Through Wild and Free Hail for the Priest Return of the Sentinel