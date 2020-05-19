KMA Machines launches “versatile and vibrant” limited-edition Logan Desert Transcend Drive pedal

KMA Audio Machines has introduced the Logan Transcend Drive in an ultra-limited Desert White colorway with matching anodized red knobs.

In addition to the limited design, the versatile overdrive pedal boasts a pre- or post-gain position switch, a three-band active EQ with adjustable mids frequency and dedicated mids footswitch, up to +25dB of boost, internal clean blend and bandwidth trimpots and a standard expression input.

Only 100 of the Logan Desert Transcend Drive pedals will be made available worldwide, at a price of £165, or approx. $200.

For more information, head to KMA Machines.