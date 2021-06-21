KMA Machines' Tyler Deluxe cuts your guitar signal in two for vast tonal possibilities

Berlin effects co KMA Machines has unveiled the Tyler Deluxe signal splitter, which it’s touting as “the ultimate frequency-selective signal-splitting tool”.

Essentially, the pedal allows guitar and bass players to split their sound into two distinct frequency bands, which are routed through high-pass and low-pass loops.

From there, users can add other pedals into the mix – to apply modulation only to the high frequencies, for example, or just apply fuzz signal to the lows – and blend these at will. It can be use to split a signal to two amps, as well.

(Image credit: KMA Machines)

Upgrades over the original Tyler model include an improved noise floor, clean blend option and relay-based soft-switches, as well as transformer-coupled send jacks and phase-inversion switches to avoid ground loops.

Plus, LP-Cut and HP-Cut switches now mute loops when bypassed, preventing clean artifacts passing through when disengaging one loop.

Otherwise, both loops are spec’d as per the original, with up to 12dB of boost and roll-off and a variable cut-off frequency from 20Hz to 3kHz.

The Tyler Deluxe is available from early July for £249 (approx $345). See KMA Machines for more info.