KMA Machines slims down, revamps its Wurm distortion pedal

The company's HM-2 tribute has been newly graced with relay-based silent switching, top-mounted jacks and streamlined electronics

KMA Machines' new Wurm 2 distortion pedal
KMA Machines has unveiled the Wurm 2, an updated version of its Wurhm distortion pedal.

A modern take on the legendary Boss HM-2 Heavy Metal, the Wurhm was first introduced in 2020. Now, it's been slimmed down to a more pedalboard-friendly size, and graced with a few other tweaks for 2022. 

The Wurm 2 features the same self-explanatory anchor controls as its predecessor – Volume and Terror. Twisting the latter way to the right will produce distortion that would, KMA says, "frighten the wits out of a young Chuck Norris."

Also aboard is the same four-band EQ – the high and low knobs of the HM-2, plus a pair of mids adjusters. Each band is in turn fitted with an internal trim-pot, for further tweaking.

New on the Wurm 2, however, is an external switch – internal on the original Wurhm – that allows users to flick between chewier (HM-II) and slightly more balanced (KMA) distortions. Selecting Both on the three-way switch, meanwhile, lets users fatten up the distortion with both the HM-II and KMA voices.

The Wurm 2 is also fitted with an input filter (activated via an internal DIP switch) for taming feedback when its settings are dimed out or close to it. 

KMA Machines' new Wurm 2 distortion pedal

KMA Machines' new Wurm 2 distortion pedal

The pedal has also been newly fitted with relay-based silent switching, and a pair of top mounted jacks.

The KMA Machines Wurm 2 distortion pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now for £169 (~$187).

It's already the third new release from the German company this year, following the Big Muff-inspired Chief Disruptor fuzz/distortion and the Pylon two-in-one noise gate and boost pedal.

For more info on the Wurm 2, point your browser over to KMA Machines.

