KMA Machines slims down, revamps its Wurm distortion pedal

KMA Machines has unveiled the Wurm 2, an updated version of its Wurhm distortion pedal.
A modern take on the legendary Boss HM-2 Heavy Metal, the Wurhm was first introduced in 2020. Now, it's been slimmed down to a more pedalboard-friendly size, and graced with a few other tweaks for 2022.
The Wurm 2 features the same self-explanatory anchor controls as its predecessor – Volume and Terror. Twisting the latter way to the right will produce distortion that would, KMA says, "frighten the wits out of a young Chuck Norris."
Also aboard is the same four-band EQ – the high and low knobs of the HM-2, plus a pair of mids adjusters. Each band is in turn fitted with an internal trim-pot, for further tweaking.
New on the Wurm 2, however, is an external switch – internal on the original Wurhm – that allows users to flick between chewier (HM-II) and slightly more balanced (KMA) distortions. Selecting Both on the three-way switch, meanwhile, lets users fatten up the distortion with both the HM-II and KMA voices.
The Wurm 2 is also fitted with an input filter (activated via an internal DIP switch) for taming feedback when its settings are dimed out or close to it.
The pedal has also been newly fitted with relay-based silent switching, and a pair of top mounted jacks.
The KMA Machines Wurm 2 distortion pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now for £169 (~$187).
It's already the third new release from the German company this year, following the Big Muff-inspired Chief Disruptor fuzz/distortion and the Pylon two-in-one noise gate and boost pedal.
