“A spectacular homage to the golden age of shred”: Kramer launches its latest wild Custom Graphics creations – and one of them pays tribute to a model that “revolutionized the guitar world”

Kramer Guitars is declaring single-pickup rock legends have been “reborn” with the two newest additions to its Custom Graphics Collection.

Comprising a Kramer 84 with an unmissable Red Bullseye design, and a Kramer Pacer with a safari-ready Wild Zebra graphic, the new drop looks as loud as these guitars have been built to be.

Kramer is well known for its eye-catching, glam-metal-focused electric guitars, and the Custom Graphics Collection has already given us a martial arts-inspired yellow snake graphic and a hot dog guitar, because... well, why not.

While these two new '80s shred machines slightly dial down the ridiculousness in one sense, they've cranked it to 11 in another; these guitars scream glam metal extravagance.

The Kramer 84 is labeled as a “true homage to the golden age of shred,” as it pays tribute to an era defined by loud aesthetics and burning solos.

Specs-wise, beneath the bullseye is a lightweight alder body, a single Kramer 84-T humbucker in the bridge position, a push/pull Volume control, and a Floyd Rose R2 1000 series locking nut and 1000 series Floyd Rose bridge.

(Image credit: Kramer)

The Kramer Pacer, meanwhile, doffs its cap to the 1982 Pacer, which it believes “revolutionized the guitar world.”

While the claim is bold, so too is the design, which boasts a double cutaway alder body for easy access to the high frets, a Kramer 85-T humbucker, and the same push/pull pot and Floyd Rose trem setup as the 84.

(Image credit: Kramer)

Both guitars offer bolt-on Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C-profile necks, as well as a 25.5" scale length and a 12.6" fingerboard radius. They also come with a premium gig bag.

Prices have yet to be confirmed, but previous Custom Graphics models have weighed in at around the $1k mark, so expect to find the same here. It's also worth noting these are exclusive to Kramer.

Head to Kramer for more information about the delightfully outrageous Custom Graphics Collection.