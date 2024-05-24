“A spectacular homage to the golden age of shred”: Kramer launches its latest wild Custom Graphics creations – and one of them pays tribute to a model that “revolutionized the guitar world”

By
published

The two axes are built for ‘80s glam metal shred extravagance and continue the firm's single humbucker trend

Kramer Custom Graphics
(Image credit: Kramer)

Kramer Guitars is declaring single-pickup rock legends have been “reborn” with the two newest additions to its Custom Graphics Collection

Comprising a Kramer 84 with an unmissable Red Bullseye design, and a Kramer Pacer with a safari-ready Wild Zebra graphic, the new drop looks as loud as these guitars have been built to be. 

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.