“A spectacular homage to the golden age of shred”: Kramer launches its latest wild Custom Graphics creations – and one of them pays tribute to a model that “revolutionized the guitar world”

While these two new '80s shred machines slightly dial down the ridiculousness in one sense, they've cranked it to 11 in another; these guitars scream glam metal extravagance.
The Kramer 84 is labeled as a “true homage to the golden age of shred,” as it pays tribute to an era defined by loud aesthetics and burning solos.
Specs-wise, beneath the bullseye is a lightweight alder body, a single Kramer 84-T humbucker in the bridge position, a push/pull Volume control, and a Floyd Rose R2 1000 series locking nut and 1000 series Floyd Rose bridge.
The Kramer Pacer, meanwhile, doffs its cap to the 1982 Pacer, which it believes “revolutionized the guitar world.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
While the claim is bold, so too is the design, which boasts a double cutaway alder body for easy access to the high frets, a Kramer 85-T humbucker, and the same push/pull pot and Floyd Rose trem setup as the 84.
Both guitars offer bolt-on Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C-profile necks, as well as a 25.5" scale length and a 12.6" fingerboard radius. They also come with a premium gig bag.
Prices have yet to be confirmed, but previous Custom Graphics models have weighed in at around the $1k mark, so expect to find the same here. It's also worth noting these are exclusive to Kramer.
Head to Kramer for more information about the delightfully outrageous Custom Graphics Collection.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.