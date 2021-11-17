Kramer updates its Custom Graphics Collection with new martial arts-inspired “Strike First” Baretta

Known for its eye-catching, glam-metal-focused electric guitars, Kramer has launched some truly out-there models in its time. And its latest six-string – the “Strike First” Baretta – is no exception.

Arriving as part of Kramer's new-for-2021 Custom Graphics Collection – which already boasts a handful of strikingly finished Barettas and a mind-bending The 84 model – the “Strike First” Baretta sports a “martial arts-inspired” yellow snake graphic designed by artist Eric Caspers.

In terms of specs, the guitar features an alder body with a bolt-on, satin-finished, thin-profile maple neck, 22-fret maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and a reverse six-in-line headstock with Kramer's pyramid logo.

(Image credit: Kramer)

The six-string is powered by a singular offset Seymour Duncan JB Zebra Coil humbucking pickup, controlled via a single master volume switch, which itself boasts push-pull functionality for using the pickup in either series or parallel.

There's also a Floyd Rose 100 Series tremolo with an LRT-L40 Trem Stop for optimum tuning stability, and an EVH D-Tuna – which allows players to tune the guitar from E standard tuning to drop D on the fly.

Other features include Kramer Mini die-cast tuning machines, an adjustable truss rod with a color-matched black-and-gold cover, and 25.5" scale length.

The “Strike First” Baretta is available to order now for $999. For more information, head to Kramer.