Kramer updates its Custom Graphics Collection with new martial arts-inspired “Strike First” Baretta

Appointments include a single offset Seymour Duncan JB Zebra Coil humbucker, and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo with EVH D-Tuna for on-the-fly drop D tuning

Known for its eye-catching, glam-metal-focused electric guitars, Kramer has launched some truly out-there models in its time. And its latest six-string – the “Strike First” Baretta – is no exception.

Arriving as part of Kramer's new-for-2021 Custom Graphics Collection – which already boasts a handful of strikingly finished Barettas and a mind-bending The 84 model – the “Strike First” Baretta sports a “martial arts-inspired” yellow snake graphic designed by artist Eric Caspers.

In terms of specs, the guitar features an alder body with a bolt-on, satin-finished, thin-profile maple neck, 22-fret maple fingerboard with black dot inlays and a reverse six-in-line headstock with Kramer's pyramid logo.

The six-string is powered by a singular offset Seymour Duncan JB Zebra Coil humbucking pickup, controlled via a single master volume switch, which itself boasts push-pull functionality for using the pickup in either series or parallel.

There's also a Floyd Rose 100 Series tremolo with an LRT-L40 Trem Stop for optimum tuning stability, and an EVH D-Tuna – which allows players to tune the guitar from E standard tuning to drop D on the fly.

Other features include Kramer Mini die-cast tuning machines, an adjustable truss rod with a color-matched black-and-gold cover, and 25.5" scale length.

The “Strike First” Baretta is available to order now for $999. For more information, head to Kramer.

Sam Roche
Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.