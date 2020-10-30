Kramer's Modern Collection breaks cover

Back at NAMM 2020 – which seems like forever ago now – Kramer turned heads with its classic-vibed Original Collection, and now its Modern Collection counterparts have started to crop up in stores.

The Modern Collection is made up of five models: the Assault 220, Assault Plus, Nite-V, Nite-V Plus and D-1 Bass.

The Assault Plus ($829) offers a Les Paul-esque body, but adds a Kramer reverse headstock, plus Seymour Duncan JB and JN 'zebra coil' humbuckers and a Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo.

Offering similar high-octane thrills for $380, the Assault 220 also features a mahogany body, but adopts a more conventional three-a-side headstock, dual Alnico V humbuckers and a Floyd Rose Licensed Tremolo.

The Nite-V is the range's most affordable V at $399, and features a contoured 'V' mahogany body, maple neck and ebony fingerboard. Alnico 5 humbuckers and a Floyd Rose Licensed trem round out the spec.

Upping the ante, the Nite-V Plus boasts a natty Alpine White finish with grey panels, along with Seymour Duncan open-coil Alternative 89 and '59 humbuckers and an ebony fingerboard for $659.

Finally, the range's low-end line-up consists of the D-1 Bass ($499), equipped with a mahogany body, maple neck and ebony fingerboard, bolstered by a Seymour Duncan SMB-4D pickup.

Kramer's Modern Collection guitars and basses are available now – Kramer.com has more info.