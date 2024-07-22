“The last time I played that song was 30 years ago”: Krist Novoselic revisits three Nirvana classics as he joins FooVana hybrid tribute act

The bassist surprised concert-goers as he joined the Foo Fighters/Nirvana covers band to celebrate the grunge legend's legacy

KRIST NOVOSELIC (NIRVANA) W/FOOVANA- "Blew" @ Georgies Garage, Vancouver Washington 7-18-24 - YouTube KRIST NOVOSELIC (NIRVANA) W/FOOVANA-
Watch On

Nirvana fans attending the FooVana gig last week were treated to a special guest appearance from Krist Novoselic, who joined the Foo Fighters/Nirvana tribute act to play a handful of the band’s songs. 

