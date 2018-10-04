Kurt Vile Unveils New Single, "One Trick Ponies"

Kurt Vile has shared a new song and video, “One Trick Ponies,” from his forthcoming album, Bottle It In. You can watch the clip above.

As previously reported, Bottle It In will be released on October 12 via Matador. Guests on the record include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Lucius, Stella Mozgawa, Mary Lattimore and more.

Bottle It In can be pre-ordered here.

Vile has also confirmed a lengthy run of worldwide tour dates for 2019 with backing band the Violators, in addition to previously announced tour dates coming up this fall. The 2019 North American shows traverse a multitude of East Coast, Midwest, Southwest, and Southern cities, with support from The Feelies.

The full list of tour dates can be found below.

Kurt Vile tour dates:

10/6 - New York, NY - New Yorker Festival - in-conversation with Amanda Petrusich

10/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan ^

10/13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik ^ - SOLD OUT

10/14 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10/15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Bern #

10/16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega # - SOLD OUT

10/18 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys #

10/19 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle #

10/20 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra #

10/21 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne #

10/22 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo #

10/23 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Barceló #

10/25 - Lisbon, Spain - Lisboa Ao Vivo #

10/26 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club #

10/27 - Bilbao, Spain - BIME Festival #

10/28 - Bordeaux, France - Theatre Barbey #

10/29 - Paris, France - La Cigale #

10/30 - Brussels, Belgium - Autumn Falls @ AB #

11/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso # - SOLD OUT

11/2 - Köln, Germany - Kantine #

11/3 - Groningen, Netherlands - Take Root Festival

11/5 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2 #

11/6 - London, UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/7 - London, UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/8 - Bristol, UK - Ansom Rooms #

11/9 - Birmingham, UK - The Crossing # - SOLD OUT

11/10 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall #

11/11 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy #

11/13 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 #

11/14 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street #

11/15 - Belfast, UK - The Limelight #

11/24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

11/28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

11/30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

12/5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Jones Assembly *

12/6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

12/7 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall *

12/9 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *

12/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

12/12 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre *

12/14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

12/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom * - SOLD OUT

12/19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

12/20 - Madison, WI - Sylvee *

12/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

12/22 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre *

12/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia %

2/14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground +

2/15 - Montreal, QUE - Mtelus +

2/16 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall + - SOLD OUT

2/17 - Toronto, ONT - Danforth Music Hall +

2/19 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre +

2/20 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre +

2/21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue +

2/22 - Louisville, KY - Headliners +

2/23 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre +

2/24 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant +

2/26 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown +

2/27 - Kansas City, MO - Truman +

2/28 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre +

3/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot +

3/2 - Phoenix, AZ - M3F Fest

3/3 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues +

3/5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre +

3/6 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf +

3/8 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall +

3/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall +

3/10 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre +

3/12 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham +

3/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live +

3/15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn +

3/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium +

3/17 - Richmond, VA - The National +

4/11 - Aukland, NZ - Powerstation

4/13 - Wellington, NZ - Hunter Lounge

4/15 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore &

4/16 - Wallongong, NSW - Unibar &

4/17 - Canberra, NSW - ANU &

4/18 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/20 - Byron Bay, NSW - Byron Bay Bluesfest

4/22 - Melbourne, VIC - The Forum &

4/26 - Bendigo, AUS - Bendigo Autumn Music Festival

4/27 - Adelaide, SA - The Gov &

4/28 - Perth, WA - Rosemount Hotel &

^ denotes w/ Meg Baird (solo)

# denotes w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

* denotes w/ Jessica Pratt

% denotes w/ The Feelies and Snail Mail

+ denotes w/ The Sadies

& denotes w/ RVG