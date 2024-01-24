NAMM 2024: “A new era in acoustic guitar amplification”: L.R. Baggs innovates the acoustic pickup again with the HiFi Duet – a non-invasive pickup-and-mic system that mounts to your guitar using a sticker

By Matt Owen
published

The Duet adds a Silo mic to the foundations of the flagship HiFi system and promises to deliver “unparalleled sonic excellence”

L.R. Baggs HiFi Duet
(Image credit: L.R. Baggs)

NAMM 2024: During the last NAMM show, L.R. Baggs lifted the curtain on the HiFi – a “game-changing”, non-invasive innovation that looked to be a significant step forward in the realm of acoustic guitar pickups.

Now, L.R. Baggs has built on the foundations of the HiFi by unveiling its latest acoustic guitar pickup system, the HiFi Duet, which is said to usher in “a new era in acoustic guitar amplification”.

As the name would suggest, the HiFi Duet looks to be an expansion of the flagship HiFi, meaning it retains all of what made the original unit so appealing while bolstering it with the help of an additional microphone.

Specifically, the HiFi Duet is dubbed “the pinnacle of multi-source technology”, combining both L.R. Bagg’s HiFi pickup with a “groundbreaking” Silo mic.

For those unfamiliar with the original release, the HiFi pickup uses two lightweight plate sensors attached to the bridge plate with simple ‘peel and stick’ adhesive strips. Once there, they optimize string definition, provide sensitive dynamics and help deter feedback.

That alone was enough to pique our interests last year – the demo sounded really good – but now L.R. Baggs has one-upped itself and brought the Silo microphone to the table.

Joining the bridge sensors, the Silo uses L.R. Baggs’ Tru-Mic technology and incorporates a new mic capsule for “enhanced ambience and dimension”. According to the company, the Silo was crafted with precision machining and meticulous tuning, and delivers a “pure, unadulterated sound”.

Combining the two is a discrete soundhole-mounted preamp that uses a multi-pole crossover system. This is used to blend “the HiFi Pickups and Silo Mic for an inspiring feel and sound in any mix position”.

Image 1 of 2
L.R. Baggs HiFi Duet
(Image credit: L.R. Baggs)

There’s also a control module, where the Volume and Mix controls – as well as the battery check and mic level control – can be found.

“Introducing HiFi Duet – a high-fidelity pickup + microphone mixing system that embodies the pinnacle of multi-source technology, combining our award-winning HiFi pickups with the groundbreaking Silo Microphone,” writes L.R. Baggs. “This marks a new era in acoustic guitar amplification, delivering unparalleled sonic excellence.”

The flagship HiFi was a pretty impressive bit of kit – and, for our money, was one of the most impactful new releases at NAMM 2023 – so it seems like a no-brainer that L.R. Baggs would try to make it even better. It seems it succeeded, too: the demo is even more impressive than the last one.

A price for the HiFi Duet hasn't been confirmed (the HiFi went for $199, so you can be sure it will be more than that), but it will be available this summer.

Visit L.R. Baggs for more information.

To keep up to date with all gear releases ahead of NAMM 2024, head over to our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.