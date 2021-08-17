L.A. Guns reveal details of new album Checkered Past, share hard-rocking new single, Knock Me Down

Los Angeles outfit L.A. Guns have offered new details on their forthcoming album, Checkered Past, sharing brand-new single, Knock Me Down.

A mid-tempo hard-rocker driven throughout by crunchy electric guitars – and with a classic rock-style solo at the 2:49 mark courtesy of lead guitarist and Guns N' Roses founding member Tracii Guns – Knock Me Down is, as the band explain, a mere snapshot of the album as a whole.

Arriving November 12 via Frontiers Music Srl, the LP is divided up into “sets” or “suites”, where a musical style is explored across several songs before moving onto the next. Check out Knock Me Down below.

“Feeling inspired and excited like they did when they first started out, but with many years of wisdom and experience under their belts, and most importantly, a renewed and stronger creative and personal relationship, Guns and Lewis are maintaining a creative peak that started with The Missing Peace,” a statement from the band reads.

“Checkered Past shows a band invigorated and ready to bash you over the head, as well as wow you with some epic, slower songs, and even make you dance a bit to some rock 'n' roll.”

The forthcoming album is L.A. Guns' third since the 2016 reunion of the band's core members Tracii Guns and frontman Phil Lewis. It follows 2017's The Missing Peace and 2019's The Devil You Know.

Knock Me Down is the second single from the LP, following the moody, down-tempo Let You Down, which was released last year. Check out the album's tracklisting below.

Cannonball Bad Luck Charm Living Right Now Get Along If It's Over Now Better Than You Knock Me Down Dog Let You Down That Ain't Why Physical Itch

Checkered Past is available to preorder now.

Back in April, Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis reached a legal settlement with Steve Riley – who fronts another version of L.A. Guns – over the rights to the name. Under the agreement, Guns and Lewis will continue using the L.A. Guns moniker, while Riley's band will now perform under the name Riley's L.A. Guns.