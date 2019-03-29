L.A. Guns Unveil New Album, 'The Devil You Know'

Hot on the heels of the success of their last record The Missing Peace, L.A. Guns are back again with a new album, The Devil You Know, out today via Frontiers Music Srl. The band has also released a video for the album's title track, and you can watch it above. Order The Devil You Know on CD/LP/digital here.

Sonically, The Devil You Know incorporates a wide range of influences — from Black Sabbath to Led Zeppelin, and from Kyuss to The Hellacopters — all while sounding distinctly like an L.A. Guns record.

"After the success of The Missing Peace, a lot of people requested that the next record stay on track with the more metal side of the band's music, which is my personal favorite side of the band," says Tracii Guns. He continues, "I drew from my typical influences of NWOBHM [New Wave Of British Heavy Metal], while still not forgetting my earlier influences of the late '60s and early '70s. I wanted to lead with the track "Stay Away" because it’s a familiar L.A. Guns sound, but even a bit more metal. Something to get everyone’s palate whet."

L.A. Guns are considered one of the great American hard rock bands of the last 30 years. Since their self-titled 1988 debut to the widely-praised 2017 comeback The Missing Peace, L.A. Guns, led by Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis, have always delivered solid rock ‘n' roll to their legion of fans.

This current incarnation of the band has been touring non-stop, and the cohesiveness of the unit, along with Phil’s stunning vocals and Guns’ mind-bending guitar playing, are on full display on The Devil You Know.

Check out tour dates below, and for more, head over to lagunsmusic.com.

L.A. Guns Tour Dates:

3/29: Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

4/4: West Dundee, IL @ Rochaus

4/5: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

4/6: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

4/8: Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

4/9: Teaneck, NJ @ Deboniar Music Hall

4/11: Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

4/12: Baltimore, MD @ Fishhead Cantina

4/13: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault at Greasy Luck

4/16: New York, NY @ Iridium

4/18: Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theater

4/19: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

4/20: Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

5/24: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

6/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

6/15: Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

6/22: Jackson, MS @ Hideaway

6/28: Savanna, IL @ Poopy’s

6/29: St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

7/11: Welland, ON @ Hair in The Fair Festival