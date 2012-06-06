Lamb of God Release Trailer for 'As the Palaces Burn' Feature Film

Virginia-based thrash metal band Lamb of God have released the first trailer for a new feature film, As the Palaces Burn, which is due out sometime next year. Watch it below.

The film is set to be directed by Don Argott, and will examine the impact of heavy metal on people living through different kinds of social and political turmoil.. Filming took place in several countries, including Venezuela, Mexico, India, Israel and Colombia, with filming set to kick off in the United States in the coming months.

Within the trailer you'll also find the band's newest music video for their song "Desolation," taken from their latest album, Resolution.

Lamb of God will kick off a North American tour with Dethklok and Gojira on August 1.