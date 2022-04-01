Lamb of God join forces with Dave Mustaine for thrashing cover of Megadeth's Wake Up Dead

It's déjà vu for Dave Mustaine, as the Megadeth frontman has joined forces with his Metal Tour of the Year tour partners Lamb of God for a slamming rendition of Peace Sells... opener, Wake Up Dead.

The recording – which reinvents the 1986 cut with a polished production – is packed to the rafters with killer electric guitar work, with a smorgasbord of crushing riffs and three face-melting solos, faithful to the Megadeth original. Check it out below.

The track – which arrives a week before Lamb of God and Megadeth, accompanied by Trivium and In Flames, are due to head out on the second leg of the Metal Tour of the Year – also features contributions from “all four members of Megadeth”, the Virginia metallers say.

As it stands, Megadeth are officially a three-piece, following the departure of longtime bass player David Ellefson last year.

While Mustaine this week revealed that Steve Di Giorgio performed bass guitar duties on Megadeth's forthcoming album, The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, the band haven't made any official lineup announcements, so it's not clear whether the Testament bassist is the fourth member of Megadeth Lamb of God are referring to.

Mustaine also revealed that the album will feature guest appearances from former Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar and Body Count leader Ice-T.

And while the latter helped out with new Megadeth material, his Body Count bandmates Ernie C and Juan Garcia assisted Lamb of God with new material of their own.

“When your friend Randy Blythe invites you to do back up vocals on brand-new Lamb of God material... you show up and support,” a post on Body Count's Instagram read in February.

The second leg of the Metal Tour of the Year is due to kick off April 9 in Las Vegas, hitting a further 21 cities before concluding in Allentown, Pennsylvania on May 15.

“The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world – live and loud,” says Dave Mustaine. “Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going to be even better. Do not miss out.”