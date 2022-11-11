Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.

As revealed in the July issue of Guitar World, Basilio’s HSS-configured single-cut lines up alongside the likes of Steve Vai and Joe Satriani’s own signature models as the Japanese brand’s best-selling instruments – an impressive feat, given that Basilio only broke onto the international scene in recent years.

Now, Basilio has taken to social media to tease a cosmetically revamped version of her LB1 model, which at first glance looks like it could be just as popular, if not more so, as her first-ever signature guitar.

In a post to Instagram, the Brazilian-born virtuoso can be seen playing an Ibanez T-type guitar that bears all the hallmarks of another Basilio-designed model, but looks to swap out the Violent finish for a brilliant white alternative.

Just to avoid any confusion, the guitar Basilio is wielding is definitely not just a custom-designed instrument from Ibanez’s AZS range. If the pickup configuration wasn’t a big enough giveaway – HSS can’t be found in the AZS lineup, just mini-humbucker/single-coil combos – the hardware definitely is.

Though slightly obscured by her strumming hand, the guitar clearly features the same Gotoh T1702B tremolo that can be found on the LB1, as opposed to the Gotoh T1802 tremolo bridge that adorns the regular AZS models.

And, as if we needed any more evidence to confirm this white beauty as the next LB1 – perhaps the LB2? – Basilio also tagged Seymour Duncan in the picture, the company that provided the original model with her Lari Basilio signature pickup set.

Aside from the fresh finish, it looks to be a like-for-like version of the LB1, featuring a dark roasted maple neck and fretboard, gold hardware and gold body binding.

We expect the electronics and switching to be the same, too, after Basilio revealed to Guitarist (opens in new tab) that she designed the LB1 as “one guitar that would serve me for everything I need as a player”.

Lari Basilio’s signature Ibanez LB1 (Image credit: Future)

“Growing up, the Ibanez generation of players like Joe Satriani and Steve Vai made such a big impression on me,” Basilio said at the time of the release. “When it came to my own signature model, Ibanez gave me so much freedom to put in all my ideas.

“My plan with the Ibanez LB1 was to make an electric guitar that could do it all. I wanted to have just one guitar that would serve me for everything I need as a player, because I try to be versatile in my style, my sound and my songs.

“My wood choices were all based on tone. I love the sustain and brightness of the ash body, and the roasted birdseye maple neck is just gorgeous, so beautiful. I love the S-Tech wood roasting treatment that Ibanez uses, which really increases the stability and durability.”

As for the original purple finish, Basilio had Ibanez color-match her trademark purple lipstick.

Head over to Lari Basilio's Instagram account (opens in new tab) to keep abreast with all the white LB1 updates.